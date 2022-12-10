CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Wahed Invest LLC

Wahed Invest LLC lowered its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CF. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in CF Industries by 555.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in CF Industries by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in CF Industries by 2,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 540.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of CF stock opened at $98.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.70. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.86 and a twelve month high of $119.60. The company has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.64). CF Industries had a net margin of 28.70% and a return on equity of 50.92%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Equities analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 16.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on CF Industries from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.86.

CF Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.