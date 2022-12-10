CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,155,864 shares during the quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XMLV. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 209.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of XMLV stock opened at $54.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.56. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $47.34 and a twelve month high of $58.81.

