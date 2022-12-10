CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 909,661 shares during the quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 385.6% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA IJR opened at $97.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.64. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $117.35.
About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
