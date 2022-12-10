CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $727,000 Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,304,604 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,500.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $60.95 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.30 and a 1-year high of $85.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.26 and a 200-day moving average of $62.83.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

