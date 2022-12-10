CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,266,705 shares during the quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 16.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 64,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,672,000 after purchasing an additional 9,239 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 11.8% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.0% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 5,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sante Capital Fund LP bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $3,118,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 6.8% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amgen Price Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $278.00 to $297.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays downgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.47.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $278.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $268.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.01. The firm has a market cap of $148.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.65. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $209.00 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 62.23%.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

