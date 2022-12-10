CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,904,243 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 99.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,904,243 shares during the quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSLC. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 44.7% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 49,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 127,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of GSLC stock opened at $78.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.78. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.51 and a fifty-two week high of $95.90.

