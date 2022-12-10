CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 389,847 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 91.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389,847 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFAU. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 50,522.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 4,547 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $27.73 on Friday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $24.62 and a 12 month high of $33.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.54.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.