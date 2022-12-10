CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 513,190 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 99.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,859 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 513,190 shares during the quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in International Business Machines by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after purchasing an additional 127,093 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 86,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,707,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 214.8% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,083.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $147.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.89. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $150.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 481.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on IBM. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.40.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

