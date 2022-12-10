CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Trims Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,503,360 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 645.4% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 11,178 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,506,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,890,000 after purchasing an additional 234,113 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth about $949,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 36.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 198,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,893,000 after purchasing an additional 53,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 12.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,034,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,698,000 after purchasing an additional 223,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,890.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $77.78 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.84 and a 1 year high of $85.61. The company has a market cap of $64.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.95 and its 200 day moving average is $76.74.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 304.29% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CL. StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.58.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

