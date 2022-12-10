CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Trims Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 98.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 545,599 shares during the quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 256,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,237,000 after purchasing an additional 9,635 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 34,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 203,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,910 shares in the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 192.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 19,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

In other news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $9,550,706.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,798. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $9,550,706.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,460 shares in the company, valued at $7,162,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 296,111 shares of company stock valued at $21,582,900. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BMY opened at $78.83 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $56.11 and a 52-week high of $81.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.36. The stock has a market cap of $167.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.40.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.30%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 70.36%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

