Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock.

LNG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $174.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Cheniere Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $182.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $202.40.

Shares of NYSE:LNG opened at $158.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy has a 52 week low of $97.85 and a 52 week high of $182.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.74.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

