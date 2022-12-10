Chesterfield Resources (LON:CHF) Trading Down 5.4%

Chesterfield Resources plc (LON:CHF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.71 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.75 ($0.02). Approximately 109,989 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 495,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.85 ($0.02).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3.07. The stock has a market cap of £2.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19.

Chesterfield Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in Cyprus. It primarily explores for copper and gold. The company has a 100% interest in twelve permits covering an area of 50 square kilometers, as well as applications covering an area of 186 square kilometers with total covering area of 236 square kilometers in Cyprus.

