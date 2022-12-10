Chiliz Achieves Market Cap of $915.19 Million (CHZ)

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. Chiliz has a market cap of $915.19 million and approximately $72.47 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Chiliz has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Chiliz token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000870 BTC on exchanges.

Chiliz Profile

Chiliz’s genesis date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,137,379,051 tokens. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chiliz

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a currency option for blockchain-backed products and services geared towards mainstream consumers. Aiming to elevate everyday experiences – fan engagement in entertainment, alternative payment solutions for conventional products, and more.Chiliz provides sports & entertainment entities with blockchain-based tools to help them engage & monetize their audiences.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

