Chiliz (CHZ) Price Tops $0.15 on Exchanges

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 10th. Chiliz has a total market capitalization of $922.83 million and $74.37 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Chiliz has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Chiliz token can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000875 BTC on exchanges.

Chiliz launched on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,137,379,051 tokens. The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a currency option for blockchain-backed products and services geared towards mainstream consumers. Aiming to elevate everyday experiences – fan engagement in entertainment, alternative payment solutions for conventional products, and more.Chiliz provides sports & entertainment entities with blockchain-based tools to help them engage & monetize their audiences.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

