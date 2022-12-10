Chilton Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 571 The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THG. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 139.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 25,200.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 63.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 35.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

The Hanover Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:THG opened at $139.33 on Friday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.36 and a twelve month high of $155.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.51 and its 200 day moving average is $138.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.70.

The Hanover Insurance Group Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 2,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total value of $380,127.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,299.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on THG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

(Get Rating)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.