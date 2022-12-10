Chilton Capital Management LLC Invests $73,000 in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)

Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 2.9% during the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 494,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,290,000 after buying an additional 13,960 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 56,762.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 252,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 252,027 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 242,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 87.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 113,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 52,869 shares in the last quarter.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SJT opened at $11.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.35. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $5.67 and a 52-week high of $15.43.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.172 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

(Get Rating)

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the Subject Interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The Subject Interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 1,140.0 net wells.

