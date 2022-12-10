Chilton Capital Management LLC Takes $67,000 Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 332.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 178.5% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 8,685.7% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth $38,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.8 %

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $67.06 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $69.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.30 and its 200 day moving average is $62.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $91.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Mondelez International to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet cut Mondelez International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

