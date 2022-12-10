Chilton Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DE. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth $349,000. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 38,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,149,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total value of $2,686,300.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,413,059.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,339 shares of company stock valued at $13,872,361 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Deere & Company Price Performance

Several brokerages have weighed in on DE. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $444.00 to $478.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Deere & Company from $423.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.11.

NYSE:DE opened at $434.81 on Friday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $131.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $399.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $360.58.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.37%.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.