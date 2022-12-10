Chilton Investment Co. Inc. Boosts Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Chilton Investment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,499 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up approximately 1.2% of Chilton Investment Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Chilton Investment Co. Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $44,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,969,000. Markel Corp grew its holdings in S&P Global by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,441,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Burney Co. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $698,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI opened at $346.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $327.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.85. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.32 and a 52-week high of $484.21. The firm has a market cap of $112.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPGI. Argus reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.19.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

