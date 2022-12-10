Chilton Investment Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Chilton Investment Co. Inc. lessened its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,511 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 190,233 shares during the quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its stake in CVS Health by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 6,459 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 20,667 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

CVS opened at $101.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $133.57 billion, a PE ratio of 43.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $86.28 and a 52 week high of $111.25.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.62%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.84.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

