Chilton Investment Co. Inc. Has $7.69 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Chilton Investment Co. Inc. grew its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,039 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Montchanin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 17,163 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 86,187 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,969,000 after acquiring an additional 8,260 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 198,260 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $39,035,000 after acquiring an additional 30,284 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,591 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

Insider Transactions at Visa

Visa Stock Down 0.2 %

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $208.70 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $235.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $200.12 and a 200-day moving average of $202.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $393.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.75%.

Visa declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

