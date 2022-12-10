Chilton Investment Co. Inc. Purchases 21,181 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Chilton Investment Co. Inc. grew its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 273,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,181 shares during the period. Pool accounts for 2.7% of Chilton Investment Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Chilton Investment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $96,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of POOL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Pool by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,512,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,908,095,000 after purchasing an additional 80,027 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pool by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,424,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,870,904,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Pool by 14.7% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 966,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $408,571,000 after purchasing an additional 123,545 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Pool by 0.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 667,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $234,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 7.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 552,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $193,911,000 after buying an additional 39,123 shares in the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $331.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.82. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $278.10 and a 12 month high of $571.45.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Pool had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 65.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 18.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.54%.

POOL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Pool from $400.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Pool from $415.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Pool from $431.00 to $368.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $397.50.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

