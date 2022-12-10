Chilton Investment Co. Inc. Purchases 91,468 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Chilton Investment Co. Inc. raised its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 628,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 91,468 shares during the quarter. Blackstone comprises about 1.6% of Chilton Investment Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. owned about 0.09% of Blackstone worth $57,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 1,137.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 421.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 61.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.50 to $67.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $109.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.90.

Blackstone Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $78.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.42. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.15 and a 52-week high of $138.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.77.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.70%.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,671,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,203,671 shares of company stock worth $207,047,536. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

