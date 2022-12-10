Chilton Investment Co. Inc. Purchases New Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Chilton Investment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 42,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 1,328.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of CBRE Group to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $75.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.11 and a 200-day moving average of $76.42. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.31 and a 1-year high of $111.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.37.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 24.11%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,321,587.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

