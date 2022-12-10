Chilton Investment Co. Inc. Sells 231 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Chilton Investment Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $3,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 74.7% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$156.00 to C$159.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.43.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

CNI opened at $124.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.01. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.79 and a 52 week high of $137.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.89.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.99% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 39.09%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.