Chilton Investment Co. Inc. Sells 310 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Chilton Investment Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Toro were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Toro by 13.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 189,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,372,000 after purchasing an additional 22,826 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Toro in the second quarter worth $269,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 6.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 599.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 12,435 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 594.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 145,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,004,000 after acquiring an additional 124,287 shares during the period. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Katherine J. Harless sold 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $156,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,364 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,032. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Toro news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total transaction of $365,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,266.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine J. Harless sold 1,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $156,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,771 shares of company stock worth $1,780,726. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Toro Trading Down 0.6 %

Toro Announces Dividend

Shares of TTC stock opened at $110.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.59. The Toro Company has a 52-week low of $71.86 and a 52-week high of $113.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.21 and its 200 day moving average is $90.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TTC shares. Northcoast Research raised Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com lowered Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Toro Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Stories

