Chilton Investment Co. Inc. Sells 970,932 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Chilton Investment Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 73.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 358,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 970,932 shares during the quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. owned 0.10% of Equitable worth $9,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 1,608.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 32.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 9.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 44.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EQH. Barclays increased their price objective on Equitable from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Equitable from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.33.

Equitable Stock Down 2.4 %

EQH opened at $29.70 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.61 and a 12-month high of $37.13. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.79 and a 200-day moving average of $28.81.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 11.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $901,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,080,975.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,707,800. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Profile

(Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Further Reading

