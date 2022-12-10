Chilton Investment Co. Inc. Trims Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Chilton Investment Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $14,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 112.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,721 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,668,000 after purchasing an additional 7,259 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,718,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Cartenna Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 263.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cartenna Capital LP now owns 20,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,635,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,922,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $725.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $821.67.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 1.0 %

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total transaction of $145,004.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 66,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,961,523.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 4,635 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.17, for a total transaction of $3,912,727.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,084.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total value of $145,004.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 66,152 shares in the company, valued at $47,961,523.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,327 shares of company stock worth $21,871,058 over the last ninety days. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $827.80 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $562.90 and a fifty-two week high of $870.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $801.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $719.05. The stock has a market cap of $51.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.50 by $0.67. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 319.55%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.