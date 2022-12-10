Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Bought by Gries Financial LLC

Gries Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,295 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Cigna accounts for 1.2% of Gries Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Cigna by 7.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,279,334 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,762,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,086 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,688,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 25.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,191,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $764,682,000 after acquiring an additional 639,645 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 38.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,396,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $367,922,000 after acquiring an additional 385,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Cigna during the first quarter valued at $54,184,000. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several brokerages have weighed in on CI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cigna from $319.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.32.
NYSE CI opened at $332.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $312.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $211.97 and a 52-week high of $336.31.
Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $45.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.87 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.67%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 23.11 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.39%.
Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.
