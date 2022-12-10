Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Bought by Gries Financial LLC

Gries Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,295 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Cigna accounts for 1.2% of Gries Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Cigna by 7.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,279,334 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,762,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,086 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,688,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 25.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,191,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $764,682,000 after acquiring an additional 639,645 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 38.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,396,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $367,922,000 after acquiring an additional 385,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Cigna during the first quarter valued at $54,184,000. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cigna alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on CI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cigna from $319.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cigna Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $2,418,197.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,633 shares of company stock worth $3,730,098 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CI opened at $332.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $312.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $211.97 and a 52-week high of $336.31.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $45.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.87 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.67%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 23.11 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.39%.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.