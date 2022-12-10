Cigna (NYSE:CI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $23.10- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $23.17. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Cigna Stock Performance

CI traded down $1.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $332.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,323,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $312.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.68. Cigna has a twelve month low of $211.97 and a twelve month high of $336.31.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $45.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.87 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 15.94%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cigna will post 23.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.39%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $329.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cigna news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,051,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cigna news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,051,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,098. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cigna

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CI. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in Cigna during the first quarter worth $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Cigna during the first quarter worth $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Cigna by 52.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Cigna by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 36.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

