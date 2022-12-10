Citigroup Begins Coverage on Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG)

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GBTG. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $7.10 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Business Travel Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.82.
Global Business Travel Group Stock Performance
NYSE GBTG opened at $5.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.31. Global Business Travel Group has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $10.01.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Business Travel Group
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Global Business Travel Group during the second quarter worth $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Global Business Travel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. bought a new stake in Global Business Travel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Business Travel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global Business Travel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $327,000. Institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.
Global Business Travel Group Company Profile
Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and corporate clients, travel content suppliers, and third-party travel agencies. Its platform manages travel, expenses, and meetings and events for companies.
