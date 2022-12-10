Citigroup Begins Coverage on Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG)

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GBTG. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $7.10 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Business Travel Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.82.

Get Global Business Travel Group alerts:

Global Business Travel Group Stock Performance

NYSE GBTG opened at $5.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.31. Global Business Travel Group has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $10.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Business Travel Group

In related news, CFO Martine Gerow bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 422,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 24,700 shares of company stock valued at $128,442. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Global Business Travel Group during the second quarter worth $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Global Business Travel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. bought a new stake in Global Business Travel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Business Travel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global Business Travel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $327,000. Institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Global Business Travel Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and corporate clients, travel content suppliers, and third-party travel agencies. Its platform manages travel, expenses, and meetings and events for companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Business Travel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Business Travel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.