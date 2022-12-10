Citigroup Begins Coverage on Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG)

Posted by on Dec 10th, 2022

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTGGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GBTG. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $7.10 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Business Travel Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.82.

Global Business Travel Group Stock Performance

NYSE GBTG opened at $5.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.31. Global Business Travel Group has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $10.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Martine Gerow bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 422,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 24,700 shares of company stock valued at $128,442. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Business Travel Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Global Business Travel Group during the second quarter worth $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Global Business Travel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. bought a new stake in Global Business Travel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Business Travel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global Business Travel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $327,000. Institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Global Business Travel Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and corporate clients, travel content suppliers, and third-party travel agencies. Its platform manages travel, expenses, and meetings and events for companies.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG)

Receive News & Ratings for Global Business Travel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Business Travel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.