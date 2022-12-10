Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.83

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.83 and traded as high as $23.14. Civista Bancshares shares last traded at $23.13, with a volume of 17,814 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CIVB shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Civista Bancshares to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Civista Bancshares to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Hovde Group raised their price target on shares of Civista Bancshares to $26.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.84. The stock has a market cap of $359.75 million, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

In other news, Director Allen R. Nickles sold 10,000 shares of Civista Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,269,517.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Civista Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,426,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Civista Bancshares by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Civista Bancshares by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 58,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 28,226 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Civista Bancshares by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Civista Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

