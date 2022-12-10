CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Raises Dividend to $4.50 Per Share

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) declared a None dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 4.50 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $3.25.

CME Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. CME Group has a dividend payout ratio of 48.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CME Group to earn $8.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.1%.

CME Group Stock Performance

CME opened at $178.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $174.29 and a 200 day moving average of $190.37. CME Group has a fifty-two week low of $166.58 and a fifty-two week high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 10.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.86.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In related news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $68,677.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,071.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Ken Vroman sold 750 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.41, for a total transaction of $151,057.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,805.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $68,677.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,071.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CME Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Further Reading

