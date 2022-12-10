Coin98 (C98) Trading 4.5% Lower Over Last Week

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 10th. Coin98 has a total market cap of $50.73 million and $12.43 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coin98 token can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00001362 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Coin98 has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Coin98 Profile

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a token. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

