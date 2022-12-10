Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,853 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 1,210.0% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Seeyond acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 49.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 5,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.19 per share, with a total value of $360,793.29. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,082,808.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $1,625,151.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 5,291 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.19 per share, for a total transaction of $360,793.29. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 59,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,082,808.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 82,518 shares of company stock valued at $4,854,633 and have sold 167,316 shares valued at $7,529,995. 36.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on COIN. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Coinbase Global from $220.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America cut Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on Coinbase Global from $67.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.74.

Shares of COIN opened at $40.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.15 and a 52 week high of $281.99.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $590.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.76 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.