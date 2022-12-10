Colony Group LLC Acquires 2,322 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $15,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 23,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 24,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total value of $1,332,037.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,146,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total value of $1,332,037.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,146,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $98,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,616 shares of company stock worth $2,821,834. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Capital One Financial stock opened at $94.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.93. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $90.27 and a 1 year high of $162.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by ($0.83). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.60 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on COF shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.50.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.