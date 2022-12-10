Colony Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 196,092 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,764 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $12,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Baxter International by 2,202.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,650,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $128,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,029 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in Baxter International by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,295,745 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $83,226,000 after purchasing an additional 208,650 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Baxter International by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 327,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,431,000 after purchasing an additional 191,637 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,373,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Baxter International by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 974,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,615,000 after purchasing an additional 158,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAX stock opened at $52.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.11. Baxter International Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.83 and a 1 year high of $89.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a PE ratio of -11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.58%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BAX. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Baxter International from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet downgraded Baxter International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Baxter International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Baxter International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Baxter International in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baxter International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

