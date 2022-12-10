Colony Group LLC Grows Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Colony Group LLC grew its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,583 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,926 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC owned about 0.12% of Trimble worth $16,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 165.2% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 10,434 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 143.0% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 7,030 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 4,137 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 41.0% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 51,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after buying an additional 14,898 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the second quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the second quarter valued at $7,215,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Trimble from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $57.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.02. The company has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.55. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.99 and a fifty-two week high of $88.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $884.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.81 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 12.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

