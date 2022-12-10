Colony Group LLC Has $10.38 Million Stock Position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Colony Group LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,949 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC owned about 0.47% of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF worth $10,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TOTL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000.

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF stock opened at $40.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.40. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 52-week low of $38.82 and a 52-week high of $47.73.

