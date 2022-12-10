Colony Group LLC Has $11.24 Million Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,661 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,590 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $11,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 215.1% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,652,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,977,848,000 after buying an additional 223,279 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 861,636 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $102,336,000 after buying an additional 232,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 564.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 781,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $92,869,000 after buying an additional 664,198 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 2.1 %

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $152.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.52 and a twelve month high of $162.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.28.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.00.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $258,437.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,237.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total transaction of $881,495.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,897,589.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $258,437.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,237.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 194,520 shares of company stock valued at $29,616,547.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

