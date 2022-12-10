Colony Group LLC Has $9.64 Million Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Colony Group LLC lessened its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Markel worth $9,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 629,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $929,225,000 after buying an additional 9,937 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Markel by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 192,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,693,000 after purchasing an additional 24,903 shares during the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Markel by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 100,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Markel by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 84,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $124,947,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Markel by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 81,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,177,000 after purchasing an additional 21,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,230.60 per share, for a total transaction of $61,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,841,486.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Markel Trading Up 0.7 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Markel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,450.00.

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,298.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $1,064.09 and a 52 week high of $1,519.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,222.54 and its 200 day moving average is $1,242.78.

Markel Profile

(Get Rating)

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.