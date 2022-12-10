Colony Group LLC Increases Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 391,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC owned 0.20% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $7,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKLN. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 73.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 48.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $20.80 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $20.06 and a twelve month high of $22.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.80.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.