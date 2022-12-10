Colony Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,546 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,616 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $7,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 18.9% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 17.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 184,821 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,222,000 after buying an additional 26,849 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Target by 6.7% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,356 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 48.0% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 1.5% during the second quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT opened at $152.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $70.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.25. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $254.87.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading

