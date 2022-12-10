Colony Group LLC Sells 1,871 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Colony Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,760 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,871 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $8,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $275,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,685 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,845,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.3% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,749 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 60.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79,595 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $19,902,000 after purchasing an additional 29,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.5% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PXD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $261.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.39.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 3.3 %

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $214.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.15. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $166.97 and a 1-year high of $288.46. The company has a market cap of $51.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by $0.05. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $5.71 dividend. This represents a $22.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Articles

