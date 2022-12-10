Comparing New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) and Debt Resolve (OTCMKTS:DRSV)

Debt Resolve (OTCMKTS:DRSV – Get Rating) and New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.2% of New Relic shares are held by institutional investors. 56.1% of Debt Resolve shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of New Relic shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Debt Resolve and New Relic’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Debt Resolve N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A New Relic $785.52 million 5.02 -$250.40 million ($3.26) -17.70

Analyst Recommendations

Debt Resolve has higher earnings, but lower revenue than New Relic.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Debt Resolve and New Relic, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Debt Resolve 0 0 0 0 N/A New Relic 0 5 5 0 2.50

New Relic has a consensus target price of $69.58, indicating a potential upside of 20.60%. Given New Relic’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe New Relic is more favorable than Debt Resolve.

Profitability

This table compares Debt Resolve and New Relic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Debt Resolve N/A N/A N/A New Relic -25.24% -62.88% -14.62%

About Debt Resolve

Debt Resolve, Inc. provides software solutions to consumer lenders or those collecting consumer loans using Software-as-a-Service model in the United States. Its solutions facilitate Web-based payments or the resolution of delinquent or defaulted consumer debt. The company also provides services in the student loan document preparation industry. It serves consumer banks, collection agencies, and the buyers of defaulted debt. The company was formerly known as Lombardia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Debt Resolve, Inc. in May 2003. Debt Resolve, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Hawthorne, New York. On July 29, 2020, the voluntary petition of Debt Resolve, Inc. for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to Chapter 7. It had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on February 3, 2020.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc., a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data. The company's platform also provides New Relic Instant Observability, an open-source ecosystem of quickstarts that delivers pre-built integrations, dashboards, and alerts for approximately 450 technologies and frameworks; and supports custom app development through common open-source frameworks, a library of existing applications, and a development environment. It sells its products through direct sales organizations, and online and offline sales in the United States and internationally. New Relic, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

