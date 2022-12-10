CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Major Shareholder Lp Bleichroeder Buys 19,273 Shares

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder bought 19,273 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.39 per share, with a total value of $84,608.47. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,952,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,961,988.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lp Bleichroeder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 9th, Lp Bleichroeder bought 13,943 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.32 per share, with a total value of $60,233.76.

On Monday, September 26th, Lp Bleichroeder acquired 4,532 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.78 per share, with a total value of $21,662.96.

On Thursday, September 22nd, Lp Bleichroeder acquired 800 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $3,864.00.

On Monday, September 19th, Lp Bleichroeder acquired 5,430 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $27,095.70.

CompoSecure Stock Down 1.4 %

CMPO opened at $4.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.57. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $10.69. The company has a market cap of $332.12 million, a PE ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CompoSecure ( NASDAQ:CMPO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. CompoSecure had a negative return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $103.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CompoSecure, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CompoSecure in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CompoSecure

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPO. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in CompoSecure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in CompoSecure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CompoSecure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Bleichroeder LP acquired a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,351,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $835,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

CompoSecure Company Profile

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

