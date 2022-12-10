Compound USD Coin (CUSDC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.63 Million

Compound USD Coin (CUSDC) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. One Compound USD Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0227 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular exchanges. Compound USD Coin has a market cap of $918.59 million and $5.63 million worth of Compound USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Compound USD Coin has traded up 6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Compound USD Coin

Compound USD Coin’s launch date was July 8th, 2020. Compound USD Coin’s total supply is 9,803,299,805 tokens. The official message board for Compound USD Coin is medium.com/compound-finance. The Reddit community for Compound USD Coin is https://reddit.com/r/compound and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Compound USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound USD Coin’s official website is compound.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound is a protocol on the Ethereum blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of assets with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the asset. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty. Each money market is unique to an Ethereum asset (such as Ether, an ERC-20 stablecoin such as Dai, or an ERC-20 utility token such as Augur), and contains a transparent and publicly-inspectable ledger, with a record of all transactions and historical interest rates.cUSDC is the Compound's wrapped version of USDC and it's available on the Compound platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound USD Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

