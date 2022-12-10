CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) Given a €54.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($56.84) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas set a €44.00 ($46.32) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Warburg Research set a €67.50 ($71.05) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, October 28th. Baader Bank set a €81.00 ($85.26) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($63.16) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, October 31st.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of COP opened at €38.82 ($40.86) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and a PE ratio of 27.84. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €30.56 ($32.17) and a 52-week high of €73.15 ($77.00). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €35.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of €39.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.70.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

