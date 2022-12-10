Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the communications equipment provider on Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th.

Comtech Telecommunications has a payout ratio of -200.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Comtech Telecommunications to earn $0.20 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 200.0%.

Get Comtech Telecommunications alerts:

Comtech Telecommunications Stock Down 0.6 %

CMTL opened at $13.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $371.28 million, a P/E ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Comtech Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $24.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comtech Telecommunications

Comtech Telecommunications ( NASDAQ:CMTL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $126.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.63 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMTL. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 95,854 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 19.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,535 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,714 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including single channel per carrier and time division multiple access modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies, such as 911 call handling and mapping solutions that allow cellular carriers and voice over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.