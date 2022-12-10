Concordium (CCD) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $52.61 Million

Concordium (CCD) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. In the last week, Concordium has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar. One Concordium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0089 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Concordium has a market cap of $52.61 million and approximately $699,383.97 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Concordium alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $947.51 or 0.05517041 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.28 or 0.00507119 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,217.09 or 0.30311995 BTC.

Concordium Profile

Concordium’s launch date was June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 11,508,563,913 coins and its circulating supply is 5,883,239,173 coins. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Concordium’s official message board is medium.com/concordium. The official website for Concordium is www.concordium.com. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Concordium

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium is an open-source, permissionless and decentralized blockchain with a built-in user identity. Concordium supports regulatory compliance, allowing businesses to harness the power of blockchain technology.The CCD is the native token of the Concordium blockchain platform. Fundamentally, the CCD serves to pay for the network fees. These fees are earned by the validator nodes (bakers and finalizers) to process transactions and secure the network. Bakers must stake CCD amounts to take part in the consensus.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Concordium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Concordium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Concordium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Concordium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Concordium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.